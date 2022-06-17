| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The inside story on Russian spy’s life at Trinity College: a quiet guy who ‘avoided anyone who could blow his cover’

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov was better known as Victor Muller when he lived in Dublin Expand
Hopkins trip to Israel Expand

Close

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov was better known as Victor Muller when he lived in Dublin

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov was better known as Victor Muller when he lived in Dublin

Hopkins trip to Israel

Hopkins trip to Israel

/

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov was better known as Victor Muller when he lived in Dublin

Eavan Murray

Victor Muller was a quiet, friendly Brazilian politics student who went gently about his way. But looking back, there were red flags.

In reality, Victor was an elite Russian spy named Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov.

Most Watched

Privacy