The incredible story of the US trucker who got ruthless Real IRA leader to drop his guard

Dave Rupert, the FBI spy who infiltrated republican gang and played key role in Michael McKevitt’s prosecution — even though he claims MI5 never wanted the terror leader arrested

David Rupert Expand
Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt Expand

Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt

David Rupert

Suzanne Breen

The man who infiltrated the Real IRA isn’t someone you could easily forget.

At 6ft 7ins, and weighing 21 stone, Dave Rupert just about squeezed into the witness box in Dublin’s Special Criminal Court to give evidence against Mickey McKevitt.

