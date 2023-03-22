The man who infiltrated the Real IRA isn’t someone you could easily forget.

At 6ft 7ins, and weighing 21 stone, Dave Rupert just about squeezed into the witness box in Dublin’s Special Criminal Court to give evidence against Mickey McKevitt.

When he stood up, he towered as high as the first-floor jury box. In the summer of 2003, I covered the trial of the dissident republican leader charged with directing terrorism on the word of the US trucker.

The Provisional IRA’s former quartermaster general, McKevitt was the most senior figure to depart from the ranks in a major split in 1997.

His skills and resourcefulness meant he was the primary preoccupation of the intelligence services in those key peace process years.

Sporting a range of well-cut suits and silk ties, Rupert delivered his evidence day after day in a remarkably relaxed manner, even cracking jokes. If the spy from the FBI was nervous, he never showed it.

Sitting just a few feet away, McKevitt was a much less flamboyant figure. With gold-rimmed glasses, sharp dark suits, and a serious expression, he listened intently to proceedings and took copious notes.

He looked more like a small-town solicitor than a republican paramilitary leader. Rupert’s gaze focussed firmly on the three judges throughout the trial. Only once — when the prosecution asked him to identify McKevitt — did his eyes momentarily meet those of the Dundalk man.

The former Real IRA leader died of cancer in 2021. In an interview with BBC Spotlight broadcast on Tuesday, Rupert said MI5 had never wanted McKevitt arrested. Its focus was on intelligence-gathering whereas the FBI was an evidence-gathering organisation.

“MI5 wanted to keep it going forever,” said Rupert. “The FBI won the argument. It was more important to MI5 to have a thumb on the pulse than to go arrest a couple of people and prosecute them.”

The decision to pursue McKevitt, and his subsequent 15-year imprisonment, effectively ended the threat posed by the Real IRA to the peace process and to the Provisionals’ hegemony in the republican world.

The court heard of a smart, ruthless paramilitary leader with a wide range of contacts nationally and internationally who was determined to make the Real IRA a major security threat. Unwittingly trusting the FBI agent was his undoing.

Rupert was born into a family of seven in the village of Madrid, in upstate New York, near the Canadian border.

He had a religious, non-drinking Protestant upbringing. He left school at 16 and over the next three decades became involved in various businesses including haulage, insurance, construction and catering.

He moved around the US frequently. He accumulated debts, was twice declared bankrupt, and twice arrested for “bad cheques”.

He was quizzed in court about the “small people” he’d never repaid even when he was driving a De Lorean car.

Defence counsel asked if he had heard it said the vehicle was “built by a crook and driven by a crook”.

Rupert insisted he was being “facetious” when he once said he was “a whore who worked for anybody”.

He had a fondness for women, marrying four times and enjoying several girlfriends in between. Defence counsel became confused during cross-examination and asked: “Which particular wife are you referring to?”

“Number two,” replied an unruffled Rupert.

He visited Ireland in the early 1990s with girlfriends who had Irish links. He became friendly with Joe O’Neill, a publican and Republican Sinn Féin member in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

In 1994, he was approached by the FBI and agreed to work for them. He later also worked for MI5. He received around $10m for his services.

The prosecution said he had shown remarkable bravery. Rupert insisted his espionage was motivated by moral reasons. He had fallen in love with Ireland and its inhabitants.

He “went to the bars and hung out with the right people”, securing remarkable access to dissident republicans. He attended Real IRA army council meetings.

He brought money from Irish-Americans and promised to investigate arms procurement for dissidents. He “liked” McKevitt on meeting him and “thought the feeling mutual”.

The Real IRA leader said he’d had taken ample arms for “present-day warfare” from Provo dumps — pistols, Uzi sub-machine guns, and Semtex.

Rupert said McKevitt hoped to take the war “to the steps of Stormont, the Assembly” and the City of London.

He proposed an assassination campaign against police and spoke of “cyber terrorism”.

Referring to a Real IRA rocket attack on MI6 headquarters in 2000, McKevitt said four to six such attacks a year would be “a good rate”.

When a Real IRA training camp was uncovered, McKevitt allegedly said he had six similar camps. The Real IRA was developing bomb detonation techniques involving lap-top computers linked to mobile phones.

Once when discussing other detonation techniques, Rupert said he raised the risk to Real IRA members of premature explosions and McKevitt replied: “That’s why we have volunteers”.

McKevitt was interested in Iraqi sponsorship of the Real IRA. He had a female contact with Irish connections who had links with the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka.

The court heard he arranged for Rupert to meet a Real IRA sleeper in the US. A former French Foreign Legionnaire, known as “James Smith”, he was reportedly a high-calibre activist capable of assassinating Tony Blair.

McKevitt told Rupert it was unfortunate his organisation didn’t have “suicide bombers” to attack British naval vessels in Carlingford Lough.

In comparison to the Real IRA, Rupert portrayed the Continuity IRA (CIRA) as ineffective.

He was asked to head its computer cell but the two members involved knew nothing about computers and weren’t interested in learning. It was like “building a car” and “explaining why wheels need to be round”.

The Real IRA once delivered a car bomb for CIRA to drive to a target. Three weeks later, it still hadn’t happened.

When the Real IRA inquired, they were told the bomb had been “stolen”. It was never found and there were reports of an explosion on an isolated road.

The Special Criminal Court found Rupert to be a truthful witness.

McKevitt wasn’t a man who trusted many but he had lowered his guard for the US trucker —and that decision vitally helped to secure the peace process.