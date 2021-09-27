The house you want is €24,000 more expensive today than it was just last year

House prices have risen by 9pc over the past year – which is an average increase of €23,954 in just 12 months, according to a report by property website Daft.ie.

It found that the highest increases occurred outside cities, where prices have shot up by 13pc.

Prices rose by 1pc overall in the third quarter, between June and September, with the website reporting that price inflation is slowing down.

Nonetheless, properties are now 9.1pc more expensive than a year ago, according to the latest Daft.ie sales report.

In Dublin, prices rose by 4.9pc in the year to September. Galway saw 3.1pc increases, and Limerick experienced 8.4pc growth.

However, it was rural Ireland where house prices rocketed. Prices for locations outside cities are rising by an average of 12.9pc annually. The largest yearly increases were seen in Mayo and Leitrim, where prices are more than 20pc higher than a year ago.

Report author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “The latest signals from the sales market suggest that, thankfully, the worst of the Covid-19 squeeze has passed.

“Inflation has eased a bit and there has been a modest improvement in the number of homes available to buy at any one point.

“Nonetheless, while the Covid-induced spike in market conditions may be passing, the underlying issues remain. The stock

for sale remains well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while many parts of the country are still seeing prices that are at least 10pc higher than a year ago.

“Additional supply remains key to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage and, with the pandemic appearing to be under control, housing remains a critical issue – economically and politically – for policymakers to address.”

The average property price in Dublin city is €399,323 – up 4.9pc in the year.

Meanwhile in Cork city the average is €307,464 which is up 5.8pc; in Galway city the average is €316,060 which is up 3.1pc. In Limerick city it is €230,585, up 8.4pc. In Waterford city, it’s €204,759, up 6.3pc.

“The Government’s Housing for All plan contains a welcome boost in social housing activity but construction costs, the key determinant of viability, do not appear to be on policymakers’ radars,” Mr Lyons said.

The average price in the third quarter was €287,704, which was 22pc below the Celtic Tiger peak.

However, this is three-quarters higher than the property slump in 2012.

The total number of properties available to buy on September 1, was just below 12,700, up slightly from earlier in the year.