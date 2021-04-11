IT was the much anticipated return of the famous RTÉ retrospective show and tonight’s Reeling in the Years turned its focus on the second decade of the century.

RTÉ One brought viewers back to 2010, with a heavy focus on the financial crisis that was gripping Europe and Ireland at the time.

There were scenes of riots in Greece and US president Barack Obama’s promise to take on the financial industry there.

Closer to home, RTÉ dug into the archives for footage from protests at Government buildings, the arrival of the IMF and reporter Charlie Bird’s famous attempt to try and doorstep former Anglo Irish executive David Drumm in the US.

It was also the year that the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted, resulting in an ash cloud that ground air transport to a halt.

The World Cup was held in South Africa that year and the programme played nostalgic footage, complete with the buzz of vuvuzelas, of Spain lifting the trophy, along with a controversial goal that was ruled out for England.

There was footage from the wedding of former Ireland rugby international hero Brian O'Driscoll to Amy Huberman at the Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, in Co Leitrim.

And it was also the year that Tipperary broke hearts in Kilkenny, stopping their ‘drive for five’ All Ireland hurling championship wins in Croke Park.

