'The excitement is unreal' - The hunt is on for the winner of this year's biggest lotto jackpot
The winning ticket of this year's biggest lotto jackpot so far was sold in Co Galway.
There was one winning ticket in Saturday's lotto jackpot, which was worth more than €8.5m.
The life-changing ticket was sold in the Corrib Oil Service Station in The Hill, Loughrea, Co Galway.
Corrib Oil Service Station store manager, Pat Halligan, said this morning that Lotto fever has gripped the histroic town.
“The excitement is unreal. There is a great buzz in the shop today with people coming in checking their tickets and speculating about the winner. This is the biggest ever National Lottery win for this shop and we would love if it was a local," he said.
“This is a busy store with more than 30 full and part-time staff and we are in party mode today. The staff were told the great news last night by WhatsApp so there is a carnival atmosphere here.”
The winning ticket was a Quick Pick and the winner has not yet come forward.
The winning numbers revealed in last night’s draw were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22 and 30 with a bonus number of 24.
Online Editors