'The excitement is unreal' - The hunt is on for the winner of this year's biggest lotto jackpot

Independent.ie

The winning ticket of this year's biggest lotto jackpot so far was sold in Co Galway.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/the-excitement-is-unreal-the-hunt-is-on-for-the-winner-of-this-years-biggest-lotto-jackpot-36901715.html

https://www.independent.ie/regionals/droghedaindependent/news/article36113846.ece/128b4/AUTOCROP/h342/2017-02-15_dro_28610711_I1.JPG