‘The end of an era’: Tributes on the death of former RTÉ broadcaster Val Joyce

Tributes have been paid to the former RTÉ broadcaster Val Joyce, the presenter of well-known shows including Late Date and Airs and Races, who died at the weekend.

The veteran presenter was one of the best-known names on RTÉ radio during a career at Montrose which spanned over half a century.

Mr Joyce died on Saturday night at a nursing home in Blackrock, Co Dublin, surrounded by members of his family.

Expressing sadness at the news of Mr Joyce’s death, the presenter of Rising Time on RTÉ Radio One and former Late Date host, Lilian Smith recalled their time working on the show when he was her “opposite number”.

“We had a lot of fun and I learned a lot from him,” said Ms Smith.

RTÉ Lyric FM presenter Aedín Gormley said Mr Joyce’s death represented the “end of an era”.

“We have lost one of the RTÉ family,” she said.

Ms Gormley added: “I loved him on Late Date on RTÉ Radio One and in those earlier days when I was a continuity announcer, he was so lovely and a joy to talk to.”

Radio producer and music composer Bill Whelan said Mr Joyce had “one of the signature Radio Éireann voices over the decades”.

The father-of-five and Dublin native had been pre-deceased by his wife Vera who died in 2016.

He is survived by the couple’s five children – Kenn, Sally, Alan, Karen and Julie.

Mr Joyce hosted his last edition of the late night music programme, Late Date, on September 1, 2006, after 15 years presenting the show.

His departure from RTÉ was somewhat acrimonious as he had received little prior warning from the station’s management that Late Date was being dropped from the schedule together with other shows presented by Myles Dungan and John Kelly.

The broadcaster began his career in radio in the 1950s when he hosted some of RTÉ’s sponsored programmes including one for the Irish Hospitals Sweepstakes where he had originally worked as an accountant.

He also presented Sound of the Light, a radio programme featuring the music of the Radio Éireann Light Orchestra, which subsequently became the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

During the 1960s, Mr Joyce started Ireland’s first-ever phone-in pop request programme, Pop Call.

Mr Joyce was also the presenter of Ireland’s Choice with Val Joyce on Radio 2 (now 2FM) when the station was launched in 1979.

He combined his great love of music and horse-racing when he presented the long-running Airs and Races programme on Saturday afternoons over many years during the 1980s.

On the occasion of his leaving RTÉ, the station’s then head of Radio One, Ana Leddy, said he had made an enormous contribution to Irish broadcasting over several decades “with ground-breaking music programmes and a unique approach”.

Mr Joyce, who had one of the best-known voices on radio, would intersperse the playing of tracks and entertain his audience with details of saints’ feast days and his occasional difficulties with studio technology as he famously did not use a sound engineer or producer.

In an interview following his retirement from RTÉ he remarked: “My idea of broadcasting is that I was talking to one person all the time.”

He added wistfully: “I hope there was more than one.”

Details of funeral arrangements to be held in Booterstown later this week are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Meanwhile, the death was also announced at the weekend of the former RTÉ journalist and presenter, Dermot Mullane.

A distinguished print and broadcast journalist, he was a correspondent, editor and senior manager with RTÉ in the 1970s and 80s.

Among the programmes he worked on were the Six One news and News at One. He also worked for the Irish Times.

He later settled in Ballina in Co Tipperary, and was married to Kay McGuinness, founder of the successful Southern Advertising media company.

He was pre-deceased by his first wife, the late Christina Murphy in 1996. She had been education editor and duty editor of the Irish Times for many years.

Mr Mullane had been ill with Parkinson's disease for a number of years.

He is survived by his wife Kay and sons Eric and Dermot.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St Lua, Ballina, on Monday at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be at 11.00am on Tuesday, followed by private cremation.