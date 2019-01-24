Dublin Zoo has opened up a naming competition following the birth of two rare tiger cubs at the Zoo.

The cutest little tiger cubs have been born at Dublin Zoo - and they need to be named

The Amur female tiger cubs were born more than three months ago and are finally ready for visitors to the zoo this weekend.

They’re the first cubs to be born to zoo inhabitants Tundra and Ussuri and have grown from a mere 1.5kg when they were born on October 4 to 15kg now.

Dublin Zoo say the species is endangered with only 500 or so believed to be living in the wild.

They are hoping the two females – which were formerly considered Siberian tigers - will become part of an international breeding programme for the species in order to help population numbers rise.

The tigers are now only found in the Amur Valley in Russia, so Dublin Zoo say the naming competition must be based around their Russian origins.

Team Leader at the zoo, Ciaran McMahon said “both clubs are playful and energetic, just like their mother”.

“The cubs are doing extremely well, Tundra is an exceptional first-time mother and she has shown strong maternal instincts from the very beginning,” he said.

The cubs have fun chasing each other and play-fighting which helps keep their claws sharp, while Tundra makes sure to clean them up straight afterwards, just like any good parent would.”

Tiger themed activities will take place at Dublin Zoo this weekend between 11am and 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Online Editors