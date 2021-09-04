A trip to the beach could be on the cards for some in the early part of next week

Make the most of some high temperatures early next week because more unsettled weather is on the way.

According to Met Éireann, the weather will turn unsettled and gradually cooler from Wednesday onwards.

Meanwhile, it will be a dry day today with occasional sunny spells and scattered showers.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said there will be a maximum temperature of 21C today.

“There will be a fair bit of cloud over the country and mostly dry but later this evening there’s a chance of one or two showers breaking out and we have a maximum temperature today of around 21C.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have a weather front move in from the Atlantic and that’s going to bring some rain to parts of the west and north of the country, but it’ll stay mainly dry in the east and the south with maximum temperatures of around 22C in parts of the east and southeast.”

Mr Martin said there will be humid conditions next week across the country.

“There will be a little bit of rain at first in the far north of Ulster on Monday but that will clear and then Monday will be a mostly dry and warm day with some sunny spells coming through and it should reach a temperature of 23C,” said Mr Martin.

Tuesday looks set to be a dry and very warm day for the time of year with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 22C to 25C.

He added: “Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week it could reach 25C in parts of the midlands. Wednesday will turn more showery. In the UK the heat might hang on for an extra day or two but in Ireland it will remain humid but there will be some showers breaking out.”

The warm weather will continue on Wednesday for the first half of the day, but rain is expected to turn heavy as the day goes on.

Met Éireann forecast that temperatures will gradually decrease through the rest of the week and it will be unsettled with heavy rain at times.



