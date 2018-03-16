The City Bin Company has become the latest waste company to charge households for green recycling.

The City Bin Company has become the latest waste company to charge households for green recycling.

The City Bin Company latest to announce they will charge for recycling

On Wednesday, Independent.ie revealed that Panda would introduce green charges in the capital – costing an average of €21 per year.

This evening The City Bin Company wrote to customers to inform them that they would face an additional fee of €22.80 per year – or €1.90 per month. The firm said that this was due to fact that access to recycling facilities has been “rising sharply for months”, users would face an increased

The additional fees will be introduced in April. The email, which was signed by Managing Director Niall Killilea, wrote that the cost of disposing green bins is “four times higher than a year ago”.

“Until now, we have absorbed these costs in the hope that this trend would be reversed but there’s no end in sight. So, unfortunately, we need to add €1.90 to your monthly service charge. In order to encourage you to maximise your green bin usage, we will continue to provide you with a free green bin,” it said. “We understand that this is not welcome news and would like to assure you that we really do everything we can to bring you the very best service and excellent value.”

Online Editors