Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash said she is “really happy” about being offered a three-bedroom apartment in Dublin city centre for herself and her seven children.

'The children will be over the moon' - Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash offered three-bedroom apartment in Dublin city

Ms Cash (28) made headlines last week after photos emerged of six of her children, between the ages of one and 11-years-old, sleeping on chairs in Tallaght Garda Station.

The young mother, who is originally from the Tallaght area, spent last Wednesday at the station due to no suitable accommodation being available.

Speaking with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Ms Cash said she was offered a week's trial in a three-bedroom apartment from Friday onwards.

“The council rang back this morning saying that come Friday they will have a three-bedroom apartment in town somewhere. There will be a week's trial and then it will be month on month after that. So I’m happy with that,” Ms Cash said.

“It’s better news than what it was last week, when they were expecting me to go night by night again, I’m really happy.

Margaret Cash pictured with Andy (1) one of her six children. Pic: Colin O'Riordan

“The children will be delighted, they’ll be over the moon.”

Speaking about social media comments about her decision to have seven children, Ms Cash said she “doesn’t care” what people think.

“When you’re a traveller and you get married, you cook, clean and have kids. And I love that, I love my kids and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said.

“I don’t really care about what people think.”

Ms Cash says she was 15 when she got married and spent her childhood being raised by her aunt in caravans.

Ms Cash also discussed the backlash against photos of her daughter in an elaborate communion dress, something she says she “saved hard for”.

“Being homeless and being poor is two different things. There’s no-one saying there’s anyone poor here, what I’m saying is, I’m homeless. I haven't enough to get a home but I've enough to get me through the week.

“I saved, I saved hard to get my child that dress. And she was lovely, I think she was beautiful.”

Online Editors