'The baying for blood makes me sick' - popular Bloggers Unveiled Instagram page removed

Bloggers Unveiled, a popular Instagram account which vowed to "dissemble influencers", has removed themselves from the page today, explaining that "things have taken a nasty, toxic turn".

Bloggers Unveiled, a popular Instagram account which vowed to "dissemble influencers", has removed themselves from the page today, explaining that "things have taken a nasty, toxic turn".

Anonymous account Bloggers Unveiled - or BU - was set up earlier this year and amassed more than 223,000 followers as it exposed suspected frauds amongst the blogger industry.

In recent weeks several people have been "outed" on social media as being the person allegedly behind Bloggers Unveiled.

Bloggers Unveiled claimed they had been contacted by a distraught woman who had received death threats, including allegedly being sent a mass card that had the letters RIP written on it.

Today Bloggers Unveiled posted a parting message, before deleting their account.

They wrote on a post which was shared on their Instagram story: "Things have taken a nasty, toxic, vindictive and unhealthy turn.

"This page us not something I want to be involved in anymore.

"I'm removing myself from all of this. The baying for blood makes me sick. What a shame that it had to come to this.

"I feel bad for everyone in this clusterf**k that has been created, but I do not want someone else's blood on my hands.

"Thanks once again and take care."

Online Editors