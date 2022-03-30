‘The accounts have been blocked’ – Roscommon GAA condemns racist comments posted underneath photo of Ukrainian refugees attending football match

Roscommon GAA has said it strongly condemns any form of racism after comments had to be removed from a photo on social media showing Ukrainian refugees attending an Allianz league match at the weekend.

A group of refugees were invited to Dr Hyde Park to watch the Rossies take on Galway in a league fixture on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Roscommon GAA said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to welcome a group of brave, resilient people to Dr Hyde Park today. They have travelled to Donamon, Roscommon to find refuge from the horrors of the war in Ukraine.”

A photo of the group was also published.

However, the post unfortunately attracted a number of offensive comments about refugees of African descent. They have since been removed from the Facebook page and the post on Twitter had to be deleted.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Roscommon GAA said: “As the post states, Roscommon GAA have welcomed this group from Ukraine to County Roscommon.

“The offensive comments on the social media post in question have been removed and the accounts have been blocked.

“Roscommon GAA does not associate itself with comments that could be seen as offensive and strongly condemn any form of racism.”

A major community effort in Roscommon turned a former holiday centre in Donamon into a unit that can accommodate up to 100 refugees.

Around 60 have arrived so far and they have received a warm welcome. However, the response on Roscommon GAA’s social media by a small cohort has been described as disappointing.

Some locals made complaints about the offensive comments which have now been deleted.

The former respite facility in Donamon opened its doors to Ukrainian refugees after renovations were made by Roscommon County Council and local volunteers.

The facility, which used to be a centre for many organisations including the Irish Wheelchair Association, was closed in 2019 and had not been used since.

However, locals and volunteers rallied together to get the centre ready for dozens of refugees.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the Government is making provisions for a percentage of Ukrainian refugees to stay here permanently as there is “no end date” for the conflict.

He said his department is focused on providing accommodation for refugees in the medium and long-term.

The Government is working with local authorities to find suitable vacant buildings which can be converted into “permanent or semi-permanent” accommodation.

Minister O’Brian said 500 buildings, including churches and commercial premises, have been identified so far and are being “worked through”.

A total of 15,294 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland including 23 minors who fled the war on their own. However, it’s believed half of those have been reunited with their families.