Staff at an Irish pub in Florida filmed themselves pouring Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey down the toilet after a video emerged of the MMA star allegedly punching a pub-goer in Dublin.

'That's where it belongs' - Irish bar staff in US film themselves pouring Conor McGregor's whiskey down the toilet

Workers at the Salty Shamrock pub in Apollo Beach, Florida criticised the fighter’s “cowardly and appalling behaviour”, and poured the whiskey down a toilet that had a picture of McGregor placed on it.

The owner of the bar, Irishman Sean Rice, is heard saying in the video “that’s where his whiskey belongs right now”.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident in the Marble Pub in Drimnagh was published on American website TMZ earlier this week, and was widely spread on social media.

The video appears to show Mr McGregor throwing a punch with his left hand after handing out drinks at the bar counter.

The man had turned away from Mr McGregor before the punch is thrown, and it connects with the left side of his head.

In May, Independent.ie reported that McGregor was questioned by Gardai in relation to the alleged assault but was not formally arrested.

A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and it has now emerged that the 31-year-old is expected to face charges in relation to the alleged assault.

UFC president Dana White said that he would still allow Conor McGregor fight in one of his events, despite the footage of the alleged assault.

Online Editors