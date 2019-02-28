THE mother of an Irishman who was missing in Malaysia for almost two months has said the family's prayers have been answered after he was found safe and well.

'Thank God our prayers were answered' - mother of Irishman missing in Malaysia for two months

Tourist Stephen Warde (32) from Kinvara, Co Galway arrived in Malaysia alone on November 15 last and rented a unit along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpar.

He last made contact with his family on January 1st.

A Facebook page set up by friends and family to 'help find Stephen Warde in Malaysia' has confirmed that he has since been found.

In a statement released this afternoon, his mother Mary Morrissey thanked all who helped in the search for Stephen.

"I would like personally to thank everyone that was involved in so many ways in the search for Stephen, including the Staff of the Irish Embassy in Malaysia, and the local Police," she said.

"The recent Fundraising efforts of so many in Kinvara and my home parish of Clarinbridge has been a real assistance to help us defray costs and I am indebted to you all for your loving support

"Any balance in the fundraising activities will be donated to other worthy causes and we will advise on this presently.

"On a personal note I want to thank Stephens brothers and sisters who proved to be so supportive to me in recent weeks, in travelling to Malaysia, searching for Stephen and thank God our prayers have been answered.

"At this time we will not be giving any further statements or media interviews and we ask for privacy so that we can deal emotionally with this wonderful development and enjoy the reunion with our son and brother Stephen."

His relatives previously said that it was "very out of character" for him to disappear, as he is described as a "placid and quiet" man.

Over €19,000 was raised by the public to finance the search for Stephen, to cover "potential medical expenses when he is found, accommodation for his family while in Kuala Lumpur, the cost of a private investigator and a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts."

Members of his family, including his mother, had flown out to Malaysia to search for him.

"We are extremely worried and concerned for his safety and well-being as this is out of character for Stephen," Ms Morrissey had said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs previously said they were aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

Online Editors