'Thank God he has been found' - pensioner missing from Dublin hospital found safe

A missing person's search was launched for Alexander "Alex" Ryan (70) after he left St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

Thankfully his daughter Alison told Independent.ie that Mr Ryan was found safe this morning. Alison, who is from Ringsend in Dublin, said: "He was found at about 9.30am in a Tesco car park across the road from the hospital, a member of the public saw him and got in touch.

"He seems okay and he is being checked over in the hospital now." She thanked the hundreds of people who took part in the searches for Alec.

"It's such a relief, thanks to everyone who helped, thank God he has been found." His other daughter Clare had earlier told Independent.ie that she was desperate to know where her father is.

She explained: "He's been in St Vincent's hospital since last Thursday, he went in with an issue with his blood, he also has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, so he has problems breathing and he has heart failure. "My dad does get confused and his memory isn't the best.

"I can only imagine that he must be really frightened by now."

Independent.ie has contacted St Vincent's Hospital for a comment but have not yet received a reply.

