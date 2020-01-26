'Tents are not a solution to homelessness' says charity

Tents will continue to be provided to homeless people in the wake of a tragic incident where a homeless man was badly injured while sleeping in a tent, said a charity chief.

The Inner City Helping Homeless charity continues to provide 10 to 20 tents a week to homeless people who request them, said the charity's co-founder Anthony Flynn.

His comment follows a statement by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, which operates on behalf of the four local authorities in Dublin, which warned that tents are "not a safe solution" to homelessness.

Mr Flynn said his charity was certainly not advocating for the use of tents as a solution to homelessness.

