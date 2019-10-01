Tender to convert Oughterard hotel into Direct Provision centre withdrawn

A tender to convert a hotel in Oughterard in Co Galway into a controversial Direct Provision centre has been withdrawn by the applicant, it has been reported.

A 24-hour picket had been maintained at a former hotel in Connemara in protest over its possible conversion into accommodation for asylum seekers.

RTE News reported that construction workers were this morning removing tools from the hotel

More to follow...

