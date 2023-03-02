| 5.8°C Dublin

Tenants of big landlord firm rack up €75,000 in arrears

Vestry fund evicted pair of renters who owed more than €18,000

Posed image of a renter under financial pressure. Photo: Getty Images

Posed image of a renter under financial pressure. Photo: Getty Images

Posed image of a renter under financial pressure. Photo: Getty Images

Posed image of a renter under financial pressure. Photo: Getty Images

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Tenants renting from an Irish fund with hundreds of properties in its portfolio have racked up arrears of more than €75,000 over the last two years.

Disputes published by the rental watchdog show some tenants owe around €18,000.

