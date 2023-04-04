| 6.3°C Dublin

Tenant takes landlord to court over €15,400 awarded to her for ‘unlawful’ eviction

The director of the landlord company has now also found himself in hot water for offering apartments on Airbnb after telling evicted tenants he was selling up 

Lizet Pena has issued court proceedings against her former landlord. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Amy Molloy and Amy Blaney

A tenant awarded €15,400 by the rental watchdog after an “unlawful, egregious” eviction has issued court proceedings against the landlord to get the money she is owed.

Lizet Pena (42) raised health and safety concerns with Dublin City Council about the property she was renting due to the number of people living there – only to get a call at work one day saying all her belongings had been packed up and removed.

