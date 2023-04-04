Tenant takes landlord to court over €15,400 awarded to her for ‘unlawful’ eviction

A tenant awarded €15,400 by the rental watchdog after an “unlawful, egregious” eviction has issued court proceedings against the landlord to get the money she is owed.

Lizet Pena (42) raised health and safety concerns with Dublin City Council about the property she was renting due to the number of people living there – only to get a call at work one day saying all her belongings had been packed up and removed.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) made two orders in December against the landlord company, Green Label Short Lets Ltd. However, Ms Pena has not received a penny and has now issued District Court proceedings seeking enforcement of the RTB’s orders.

Marc Godart, the director of Green Label, has now also found himself in hot water with the council for a separate matter.

Last August, he evicted tenants renting apartments in Dublin city centre after telling them he intended to sell the properties.

But the apartments were then used for unauthorised holiday lettings on Airbnb.

Dublin City Council has ordered the “cessation of the unauthorised use of the property” for short-term letting purposes. It has given Mr Godart four weeks to stop letting the apartment block – Reuben House in Reuben Street in Dublin 8 – as short-term holiday letting without planning permission.

Three tenants who were evicted from Reuben House took a case with the RTB against Mr Godart and were awarded a total of €10,000 for the “illegal eviction”.

Separately, a planning application was submitted last month to convert the building into a 16-bedroom aparthotel. It was lodged last month by Reuben Street Hot Desks Ltd, of which Mr Godart is director. The application is open for observations until April 11.

The planning officer in the case has been notified of the enforcement notice and this will be taken into consideration when a planning decision is made.

Ms Pena, who rented a property in Cork Street, Dublin 8, from Green Label Short Lets, was served a notice of termination stating the landlord intended to sell last year.

The landlord claimed to the RTB that the notice was served on all tenants. However, Ms Pena said other tenants moved in after she was given the eviction notice.

The RTB ruled the notice was invalid and served as an act of penalisation because Ms Pena had complained to the council about the fact that eight people were living in a four-bedroom house during a pandemic.

She made the complaint in March 2022. Dublin City Council inspected the house on April 6, 2022, and found there was an insufficient number of carbon monoxide alarms and there was inadequate ventilation. The house also did not have a suitable fire detection and alarm system.

The council made no observations regarding the number of people living there.

About a week after the inspection, Ms Pena was served with an eviction notice by the landlord.

She was given four months to leave, but challenged the validity of the notice with the RTB.

While this case was ongoing, Ms Pena was at work one day and got a call to say all her belongings had been packed up and put in storage.

She was told two nights’ accommodation in a hotel would be provided.

Some of her items were not recovered or were broken. Her deposit was also not returned.

When she originally moved into the house, she paid a deposit of €470 and was told only four people would be living there. But soon after moving in, the living room was turned into a bedroom and bunk-beds were brought in.

Green Label was ordered to pay her €1,000 in damages for breaching its landlord obligations with an invalid eviction notice.

She took another case after being unlawfully evicted from the property. The RTB adjudicator said this was “an egregious, unlawful eviction” and noted how the tenant had been unable to travel home to see her father before he died due to her living situation. Green Label was ordered to pay her €14,433. Four months later, she still has not received payment.

When a landlord does not comply with an RTB order, a tenant can request legal help from the RTB to enforce an order through the District Court. Proceedings have now been issued and the case is due to be heard on June 2.

It is understood there has been no response to the proceedings by the landlord company.

“I will fight for my rights as a tenant,” Ms Pena said.

The Irish Independent contacted Mr Godart for comment.

When the Irish Independent previously contacted Mr Godart, he said he was aware of the RTB cases but had not heard about the outcome and needed to look into it.

The Irish Independent sent him a link to the dispute outcomes. He did not respond to subsequent texts and calls.