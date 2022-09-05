Tenant ordered to leave after coin-operated electricity meter was tampered with, ‘endangering others’

A tenant who was accused of tampering with an electricity meter to avoid having to pay for usage was ordered to vacate the property within seven days after an electrician said the lives of other people in the building were in danger.

Landlord Anthony Farrell told the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) that he feared his insurance policy would be invalidated and was concerned about a fire breaking out.

While carrying out an inspection of the house in Fairview Avenue, Dublin 3, after receiving reports of a burning smell, he found the meter box did not contain any money and had been issuing free electricity as the wires had been crossed.

In his evidence, tenant Kieran Ward admitted that the meter in his flat may well have been tampered with, but claimed that he was not the person who did it.

Tenant told the RTB that he was being hard done by and should not be evicted

He said the door to his flat was broken and anyone could have come in.

When Mr Ward moved in, the landlord gave him two months’ free electricity as a “gesture of goodwill”.

He rented the dwelling for €990 per month and was in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP). He contributed €25 per week from his social welfare towards the rent.

The tenant said the property was an old house that had been divided into separate rooms and bedsits.

He complained that the entrance door to his flat had been broken and some of his belongings had gone missing.

Mr Ward told the RTB that he was being hard done by and should not be evicted from the property.

However, the landlord said he had to consider the safety of other people in the building.

A letter from ELM Electrical and Security Contractors outlining concerns about the electrical wiring was provided by the landlord.

The report confirmed that the main fire panel had been tampered with.

It stated that the main live connection was crossed with the neutral wire, and that this resulted in the main power supply failure.

It would have posed a significant fire risk if it had been left unattended.

Mr Farrell said it was his understanding that if he has been notified of an issue with fire safety in the dwelling and he fails to act, then the insurance company could deny cover in the event of a fire. He said he was obliged to deal with all dangers in the dwelling.

When questioned by the tribunal, Mr Farrell said he could not be certain that it was the tenant who had damaged the meter.

Wires had been crossed in a manner that allowed electricity into the tenant’s flat free of charge

However, the RTB ruled that the seven-day eviction notice was valid and ordered the tenant to vacate the property.

The RTB adjudicator noted that the tenant was the person “most likely to benefit from the interference with the electricity meter given that, upon inspection of the meter, the meter did not contain any money/coins and the wires had been crossed in a manner that allowed electricity to the tenant’s flat free of charge”.

The RTB also questioned why the tenant did not

notify the landlord that the meter continued to function without the need for coins to be inserted.