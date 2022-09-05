| 14.7°C Dublin

Tenant ordered to leave after coin-operated electricity meter was tampered with, ‘endangering others’

Landlord found meter issuing free electricity after reports of burning smell, Residential Tenancies Board told

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A tenant who was accused of tampering with an electricity meter to avoid having to pay for usage was ordered to vacate the property within seven days after an electrician said the lives of other people in the building were in danger.

Landlord Anthony Farrell told the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) that he feared his insurance policy would be invalidated and was concerned about a fire breaking out.

