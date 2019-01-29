TEN school children have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a school bus collided with a bridge in west Dublin.

Ten children taken to hospital with 'minor injuries' following school bus collision

Gardaí attended the scene of what they described as a minor incident that occurred at around 10.45am near Blanchardstown this morning.

Officers from Blanchardstown Garda Station were dispatched the site at Blakestown in Mulhuddart.

3 fire engines & 3 ambulances + @ambulancenas are currently attending a school bus vs bridge collision - Blakestown into #Mulhuddart. Firefighter/paramedics from Blanchardstown & Phibsborough stations on scene #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5D1inqnLdq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019

Dublin Fire Brigade said three ambulances and three fire engines were sent to the scene.

"Gardai in Blanchardstown are investigating a minor collision which occurred at the Blakestown road at Mulhuddart at 10.45am when a school bus collided with a bridge," garda spokesperson said.

"Approximately 10 children were taken to hospital for treatment for what is described as minor injuries."

Online Editors