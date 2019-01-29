News Irish News

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Ten children taken to hospital with 'minor injuries' following school bus collision

Luke Byrne

TEN school children have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a school bus collided with a bridge in west Dublin.

Gardaí attended the scene of what they described as a minor incident that occurred at around 10.45am near Blanchardstown this morning.

Officers from Blanchardstown Garda Station were dispatched the site at Blakestown in Mulhuddart.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three ambulances and three fire engines were sent to the scene.

"Gardai in Blanchardstown are investigating a minor collision which occurred at the Blakestown road at Mulhuddart at 10.45am when a school bus collided with a bridge," garda spokesperson said.

"Approximately 10 children were taken to hospital for treatment for what is described as minor injuries."

