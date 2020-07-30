Temporary coroners can be appointed if Covid-19 takes a worse grip

A Bill that will allow for the appointment of temporary coroners in circumstances of pandemic or cases of a"mass fatality” has been passed by the Dáil.

Independent TD Matt Shanahan (Waterford) said: "We could see the value of that, given what we have seen in recent months in relation to Covid deaths."

Health Minister Helen McEntee introduced legislation allowing for remote court sittings, videolinks and electronic submissions. The Civil Law and Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill allows for the appointment of temporary coroners to assist a sitting coroner for up to six months. It passed last night by 84 vows to 64.

A number of TDs complained that a provision of the Bill allowing for documents to be submitted electronically with a Statement of Truth could be open to abuse via “hearsay" paperwork being introduced from to proceedings, whereas it would ordinarily be deemed inadmissible.

Former Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan warned it was a major change in the operation of the courts, quite apart from measures to allow the courts to function during the Covid crisis. He called for it to be considered anew in the Autumn.

He was joined in expressing misgivings by FF former minister Willie O’Dea, a solicitor, and by Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness. But an attempt to move a sunset clause on the Bill was soundly defeated.

It was claimed by Martin Kenny of Sinn Féin that provisions in the Bill could allow Vulture Funds to use otherwise inadmissible evidence to obtain summary judgements. “This can be done where people can lose their property, their homes and their livelihoods,” he said. “Come back next September and we will deal with it properly.”

Minister McEntee said however: “This is not something being brought in in the dead of night, or to benefit vulture funds, or to hinder anybody from ensuring that justice is served.” There were checks and balances on the submission of paperwork, and there would be minimum periods of discovery for the various parties.

She added: “I will watch very carefully. If what they (some TDs) are suggesting is to happen, then I will respond. I will address that — but there are safeguards in the legislation. It is badly needed because it is not only for the period of Covid-19, but for the long term."

Online Editors