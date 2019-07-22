Keep those brollies and raincoats at the ready as Ireland's disappointingly damp summer looks set to continue.

Keep those brollies and raincoats at the ready as Ireland's disappointingly damp summer looks set to continue.

Temperatures to reach up to 25C but washout weather set to continue

The country is set for more showers this week, with things getting worse on Thursday and Friday.

The good news is that there will be at least two days of warm, humid conditions.

Today and tomorrow, temperatures could soar to 25C - but not the 28C forecast last week - with the best of the conditions in the east.

However, patches of drizzle are forecast to spread across the country from tomorrow evening onwards.

Wednesday will see some spells of sunshine, but temperatures will dip to about 22C and rain will slowly spread east across the country.

"Thursday morning will be wet with widespread rain, which will be heavy at times," said a Met Eireann spokesperson.

"The rain will clear northwards with showers following.

"Temperatures could reach 23C, with fresh, gusty southerly winds, which will ease in the evening and early night."

While Friday promises sunny spells and only some scattered showers, next weekend looks set to be marred by rain. Met Eireann said the weekend will be dominated by Atlantic rain showers.

Spells of rain and cloud are looking likely for the following week.

There is increasing concern that next week's Galway Races, which start next Monday, could be marred by cloud and showers on at least three of the seven days.

The races this year celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Herald