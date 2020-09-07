Temperatures to reach up to 23C but we're in for a mixed bag weather-wise

People walk in Dublin's Phoenix park during the good weather. The east and south experienced the most prolonged period of drought and high temperatures in the country last month. Photo: PA

Another mixed bag of weather is in store this week but the capital can look forward to mostly dry conditions, according to Met Éireann.

A sub-tropical air mass will push in over Ireland today, bringing warm and muggy conditions to the east coast today and tomorrow, according to forecaster Jean Byrne.

But the downside is it will be mostly cloudy, she said.

However, if the sun does manage to break through the clouds, we could be in store for pleasant spells of warm sunshine tomorrow, she said.

"We will still have this warm air mass and if we get the sun it could get to 20C or higher," she told Independent.ie.

However, the southeast is more likely to get the best of the sunshine which could see temperatures there hit 23C.

But elsewhere it will feel very muggy until midweek when a cooler regime will dominate, bringing fresher conditions, Ms Byrne said.

Daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday will hover between around 17C or 18C, which is slightly cooler than average for this time of year, she said.

Wednesday will also start off quite dull, with cloud, patchy rain and drizzle in the morning, she said.

However, conditions should improve throughout the course of the day as the clouds gradually give way to brighter spells by evening.

It will be cold on Wednesday night with lows of 6C to 8C.

Dry conditions should prevail on Thursday with some bright and sunny spells but feeling much cooler.

More persistent rain will move in on Thursday night but conditions will improve slightly on Friday with scattered showers followed by a mostly dry day on Saturday.

Herald