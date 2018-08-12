Temperatures are set to reach up to 21C today but Met Eireann has warned that muggy weather, heavy showers and high humidity are all predicted.

Temperatures to reach up to 21C but rain is on the way

The mercury may be rising once more but don't forget your jacket and umbrella if you're planning to go outdoors as we're in for a mixed bag weather-wise.

This heat is going to be accompanied by “scattered showery rain,” that is expected to get heavier as the day proceeds, Met Eireann has said.

“It’s fairly cloudy now, misty and foggy in a few spots,” said forecaster John Eagleton on RTE Radio One. “But more sunshine will break through the day, all though at the same time it won’t be a completely sunny day at any stage.”

Mr Eagleton continued to say: “While there will be a good deal of dry weather, scattered showery rain will also tend to recur. These showers will get heavier this afternoon.”

The evening is expected to be more pleasant, with a north westerly breeze kicking in.

“It will start to feel fresher; overnight, the skies will clear out and temperatures will range between 11 and 12C.”

The week will start on a much ‘fresher’ and brighter note, with temperatures on Monday expected to reach up to 20C.

“The fresh westerly breeze will start the week on Monday; there will be good sunshine tomorrow interrupted by just a few showers here and there,” said Mr Eagleton.

“Temperatures will be around 18-20C tomorrow, and humidity will be much lower.”

Showery conditions will prevail mid-week, rain is in store on Tuesday and that will get much heavier by Wednesday.

It is expected to be a breezy Tuesday with outbreaks of rain over the north and west of the country and highest temperatures of 19C.

Whereas Wednesday also looks set to be similar, with the rain in the north and west gradually making its way towards the east.

“It will be drier and brighter,” said the forecaster. “There will be warm sunshine, and temperatures will range up to 24 to 25C in the south east.”

Thursday is expected to “become cooler and fresher everywhere.”

Temperatures will reach up to 18C on Thursday, with westerly winds.

Online Editors