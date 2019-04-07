Just a fortnight ago many people thought that the unpredictability of early spring was behind us and we could look forward to a mild approach to summer, with temperatures almost reaching the 20s.

Temperatures to increase to mid-teens as Ireland set for much milder week

The mercury will be closer this week to reaching those heights, but according to Met Éireann, a repeat of last week’s miserable weather is likely before spring is out.

Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin said that we can expect fine weather and temperatures in the mid-teens for much of next week, despite some rainy showers.

“Generally, a good deal of dry weather is the outlook,” Ms Gavin told Independent.ie.

“Overall for the whole week, there will be a lot of dry weather but there will be some rain, particularly on Monday and Tuesday there will be some outbreaks.”

Sunday revellers can enjoy the remainder of the weekend with temperatures likely to reach 15C and dry weather prevailing across most of the country until Sunday night.

“There will be a lot of dry weather particularly for today,” Ms Gavin said.

“We’re looking at temperatures generally of 10C to 15C. Possibly there will be a few showers, maybe getting into the South-West later this afternoon and evening.

“It will be mild enough overnight so we’re not expecting any frost tonight. We do have a bit of a frontal system that will produce some light rain or drizzle overnight tonight, mainly affecting parts of North Leinster and Ulster and maybe in the South-West as well.”

The start of next week will produce wet weather with widespread cloud, but temperatures will continue to reach the mid-teens on Monday and Tuesday. Rain will spread from north Leinster to Ulster and parts of west Munster but will gradually clear southwards through Tuesday evening.

“On Monday and Tuesday, across the country there will be a good bit of dry weather but that showery rain is going to linger in those parts again, in the North of Leinster and parts of South Ulster and along the South-West, but generally a lot of dry weather and there will be sunny spells.

We’re looking at temperatures of 10C to 15C tomorrow. On Tuesday, the rain will push South-Westwards across the country through the course of the day so drying up from the North as we go through the day and we’re looking at temperatures of 11C to 13C.

“That’s what you expect for this time of year.”

The mainly dry weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, as will the cloudiness however. Temperatures will likely reach 8C to 13C with moderate southeast breezes.

“Wednesday will see a lot of dry weather but there will be a good deal of cloud around with temperatures generally 10C to 12C, Ms Gavin said.

“Thursday again will be mainly dry and there will be scattered showers but some of the best sunny spells as well on Thursday. Temperatures are likely to be around 10C to 13C.”

Early indications for next weekend suggest that temperatures will increase again and look to exceed 15C. Friday will be changeable and although it will start off mainly dry, persistent rain and fresh, gusty southerly winds will spread from the west during the day and evening.

