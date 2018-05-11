You may need to keep your umbrella handy this morning but temperatures are set to reach up to 20 degrees once again next week.

Temperatures to dip for weekend but 20C weather set to return next week

Friday will start with outbreaks of heavy rain and strong winds, but they will start to ease as the day goes on.

Tonight, temperatures will be "cooler than average" according to Met Éireann with lows of between 0C and 4C. "The weekend is looking showery but not as windy as during the week. Temperatures will recover and reach up to 15 or 16 degrees," a spokesperson for Met Éireann said.

Saturday night will also be cool, with lows of 2C in places. "On Sunday there's a bit of uncertainty as to the spread of the showers," Met Eireann added.

Another cold night will follow on Sunday night, with frost appearing in some areas. However, Monday and Tuesday will be relatively dry with warmer temperatures than the weekend.

"It's set to get milder early next week, it's not looking too bad. It will be mostly dry on Monday with temperatures ranging between 14-18 degrees," Met Éireann said. On Tuesday it will cool down in the west, but temperatures "may reach up to 20 degrees" along the east.

The rest of the week will see cooler temperatures again with the possible return of mixed showers and sunshine.

Online Editors