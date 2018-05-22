Temperatures are set to soar this week as Ireland braces itself for a hot and humid weekend.

Temperatures are set to soar this week as Ireland braces itself for a hot and humid weekend.

Temperatures set to soar with a 'hot and humid' weekend on the way

After a cloudy start to the week, parts of Ireland can expect to bask in temperatures of up to 24 degrees this weekend.

According to Met Éireann, today will remain between 14 and 19 degrees but from tomorrow onward we can expect plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be dry with some patchy fog and mist developing into the morning.

Wednesday overall will be sunny with light breezes and afternoon temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees. "From here on now, conditions are definitely improving up to the weekend," forecaster Siobhan Ryan said.

"It's set to be a warm weekend, but Saturday would be the less warm of the two. The east coast is the only place that won't be as warm as the rest of the country because of that sea breeze, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees." Inland and further west counties will experience temperatures between 19 and 20 degrees, with scattered thunder showers predicted for Saturday night in some areas.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with temperatures hitting the mid 20s across the board. "In many places it will be between 20 and 24 degrees. That hot and heavy humidity is set to increase this week, so temperatures will be more than good throughout the week and into the weekend."

Online Editors