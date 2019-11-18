Temperatures set to return to normal as cold weather spell passes
Temperatures are set to return to normal over the course of the week, starting tomorrow.
Over the past couple of days the temperature has dropped significantly compared to what we are used to for this time of year. However, regular temperatures are scheduled to return this week.
Met Éireann say temperatures are to return to normal starting tomorrow. Today will be the last of the cold weather, said the national forecaster.
Today’s weather will be "cold and crisp", and the country will stay dry and settled with sunshine expected in most parts.
"Patches of frost and fog will be slow to lift," said Met Éireann.
Highest temperatures will be between 6C-9C across the country, but will be substantially colder in areas where fog persists. Overall it will be a nice day with dry weather and sunny spells expected. There will be a calm southerly wind throughout the day.
"Tonight weather will be unsettled, with clouds thickening over the west bringing showers overnight in the western side of the country," the forecaster said. Showers will slowly drift across eastwards into Connacht and Munster tonight due to south-easterly wind. Temperatures will be between 1C-4C.
"It will remain dry in the east tomorrow morning with outbreaks of rain moving eastward over the course of the afternoon, as a result dry and sunny spells are expected in the west later in the day."
However there will be scattered showers in the west of the country. Temperatures will be between 7C-10C.
As the week progresses the unusual temperatures we have been experiencing will disappear as we are set to receive more normal temperatures. Temperatures will become much milder this week but along with that we are expected to have more unsettled conditions with rain fall expected.
Online Editors