Temperatures set to return to normal as cold weather spell passes

Temperatures are set to return to normal over the course of the week, starting tomorrow.

Temperatures are set to return to normal over the course of the week, starting tomorrow.

Over the past couple of days the temperature has dropped significantly compared to what we are used to for this time of year. However, regular temperatures are scheduled to return this week.

Met Éireann say temperatures are to return to normal starting tomorrow. Today will be the last of the cold weather, said the national forecaster.

Today’s weather will be "cold and crisp", and the country will stay dry and settled with sunshine expected in most parts.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In