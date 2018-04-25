It looks like summer is back on hold for the next few days as Met Eireann are forecasting frost, hail, thunder and temperatures as low as 0C.

It looks like summer is back on hold for the next few days as Met Eireann are forecasting frost, hail, thunder and temperatures as low as 0C.

Temperatures set to plunge to 0C as Met Eireann forecast frost, hail and thunder

While Wednesday will start bright, heavy showers will spread across the country as the day goes on and some of these showers may fall as hail, with isolated thunder showers also possible.

Temperatures will stay between 9C and 13C but it will feel cooler thanks to strong winds. Thursday is predicted to see similar conditions, with a mixture of heavy showers and gusty winds all across the country.

Thursday night will see the rain turn more persistent, though the north of the country may remain dry. However, temperatures are set to plunge, dipping as low as 0C in places with a risk of grass frost.

It is expected that Friday will begin bright for most of the country but again showers will spread across the country during the day. With an absence of winds, Met Eireann's Liz Walsh said on Morning Ireland that these showers would be 'heavy and slow moving' and may also fall as hail.

The showers will clear by Friday night but clear skies will again see temperatures fall, ranging between 0C and 2C. The outlook for the weekend is for more of the same, with a mixture of sunny spells, and scattered showers.

Saturday night temperatures are again expected to reach freezing, in the range of 0C to 4C, leading to grass frost.

And Sunday is set to bring another nix of sunshine and showers, with day time temperatures between 9C and 12C.

Online Editors