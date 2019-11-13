Tomorow will be one of the coldest nights this week as temperatures are expected to drop below zero.

Temperatures expected to plummet for coldest night of the week with sleet on the way

Sleet and hail showers are expected to hit Leinster, east Munster and east Ulster on Thursday, with frost and icy conditions developing throughout the evening.

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea said temperatures could drop to as low as -4 degrees tomorrow night.

“Thursday will be one of the coldest nights of the week, temperatures could get down to -3 or -4.

“It will be a very cold night with widespread ground frost, and icy patches are possible. Hazardous driving conditions is a possibility,” he said.

While the night will be chilly, conditions will be dry, bright and crisp during the day.

“Tomorrow, most places will be dry. There will be a few sleet showers in the east coast, nearing into Dublin. But for the vast amount of the country today it will be a dry and cold day.

The forecaster said the cold snap is expected to grip the nation for the rest of the week, with some sightings of snow in the midlands and in mountainous areas.

“The weather is going to stay cold, but over the next few days our difficulties will be with frost and ice and low temperatures,” Mr O’Shea added.

“There were a few snow falls in the midlands last night, and we had a Yellow Warning in operation for some midland counties. It expires in the morning for snow.

“It will be very frosty tomorrow morning. There may be some light snow in a few inland areas, like counties Laois and Carlow.

“Snow is on sight on hilly areas in Carlow and Kilkenny, Laois, Kildare, and Wicklow. The Wicklow mountains have a lot of snow fall.”

A spokesperson for AA Roadwatch advised motorists to take extra precaution when driving through wet and icy conditions.

They said: “Remember it takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet or icy roads, so slow down and give extra space to other road users. Only drive through standing water if you know it’s not too deep for your car.”

