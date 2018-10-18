Parts of Ireland woke up to freezing temperatures this morning as the nation experienced one of the chilliest nights of the season so far- but a warmer weekend lies ahead, forecasters say.

Temperatures drop below freezing on ‘first really cold night’ of season- but a warmer weekend lies ahead

Despite many motorists waking up to frost on their cars, Ireland has yet to see roads freezing over.

"It's a cold morning, temperatures were below freezing last night and there may have been frost on cars this morning," Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx told Independent.ie.

"But there was no frost on the roads, that's not happening yet. It was the first really cold night."

But temperatures are set to rocket up to 18C in some parts of the country this weekend, remaining mostly dry with sunny spells.

"Temperatures are going to go up over the weekend, with highs of 14-18C, especially on Saturday, and night-time temperatures will be a bit milder," Mr Luijkx said.

Friday will be cloudy with patches of drizzle at times, with mild temperatures between 8 and 12C. Saturday will be "very mild" and mostly dry with some bright, sunny spells.

On Saturday night, rain may become more widespread in Atlantic coastal areas, it will extend southeastwards across the country on Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off dull as a result, with scattered outbreaks of rain, but brighter, dry conditions will extend from the northwest during the day.

The cold may return on Sunday night with some grass frost, but current predictions for early next week show a mainly dry and bright week ahead.

Online Editors