Temperatures are set to reach up to 21C this week but it's not all good as a weather warning is in place for some parts of the country.

Temperatures are set to reach up to 21C this week but it's not all good as a weather warning is in place for some parts of the country.

Temperatures are set to reach up to 21C this week but a rainfall warning has been issued for some of the country

Met Éireann has said that we're going to enjoy “absolute max” temperatures for October this week.

In typical Irish fashion though we're in for a mixed bag weather-wise so don't leave your rainjacket at home.

A forecaster said: "Very mild conditions persisting this week, in mostly brisk southerly winds, with frost free conditions.

"Heavy rain, mainly affecting the northwest to begin, locally warm midweek, before turning very unsettled everywhere later this week."

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been put in place for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo and is valid from 6pm on Monday for 24 hours.

"A slow moving band of rain is expected to bring heavy and persistent rain over the period with rainfall amounts of 25-50mm expected.

"There is potential for higher amounts in mountainous regions. Spot flooding possible," Met Eireann advised on their website.

Tomorrow is set to be mild and mostly dry, except for Connacht and west Ulster, where heavy and persistent rain is expected.

Tuesday will be mild and humid, the rain is set to stay away from Leinster and much of Munster but heavy showers are expected across the far west and northwest, these will continue into the night and could lead to spot flooding.

On Wednesday temperatures are expected to reach up to 21C.

Enjoy the sunny weather while you can though because the weather is set to deteriorate from Thursday when heavy rainfall will push in from the Atlantic.

Across the channel, the UK is set for highs of up to 25C as warm air from the Canaries looks to set a seven year record temperatures there.

Online Editors