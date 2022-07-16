Temperatures are far from ‘friesian’ – but cows can wear sun cream too

Paula Hynes and her daughter Georgina apply sun bloc and ice cream to heifers 'Ghost' and 'Zamelda' on their farm in Aherla, Co. Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Cows need to keep hydrated, take shelter in the height of the mid-day sun and even wear sun cream as temperatures soar.

Farmers around the county will be ensuring their herds are kept comfortable during this exceptional heat wave, with highs of up to 32C expected on Monday.

Dairy farmer Peter Hynes, spoke about the importance of keeping your cattle safe in the sun, just like us, as they can suffer from heat stress.

“The sun really affects cattle, predominantly show calves and heifers because they are clipped so they don’t have protection from the sun,” he said.

“They are more prone to getting sunburned, so we use sun cream on them, but we also use a marquee if we are at shows, so they can stand under that to get out of the sun.

“Over the weekend now we have to be mindful of how sun affects us, it is the same for animals and you don’t want them distressed.”

Mr Hynes explained how applying sun cream to a cow is very similar to applying sun cream to a human.

“We use the spray sun cream on the cattle, we apply to the more sensitive areas, and it would be the same as putting it on yourself, we would reapply about three times a day.”

“We would make sure the cows are in more sheltered paddocks so they can at least get some shade from the trees, and you will find that as the sun is moving around during the day, the cows will move around the edge of the field and stay under the shade.”

Sun stress is something all farmers would try to avoid when protecting their animals during high temperatures, as it can lead to serious complications.

“Heat stress can be a serious issue, you will see misting systems a lot more in the UK on dairy farms because they are getting more of the extreme heat than we are, but they generally have big fans inside the parlour, blowing cold air over the cows, and I think that is something we will need to look at here in time because heat stress can cause cows to abort, among other problems.”

He emphasised how there is a number of precautions that farmers can take when preparing their animals for summer days, but one very important one is keeping farm animals hydrated.

“The big thing is to make sure they have water all day long and all night long because dehydration is frightening, if we get warm weather over the next few years where we get extreme heat in Ireland, we will have to look at putting in a misting system.

“This is where the cows would come into the parlour and while we are collecting from the cows, if we had a misting system spraying cold water over the cows, it would cool them down and take down their body temperature.”

In the run up to the good weather Mr Hynes said he is also checking the weather forecast in order to know what measures to put in place to keep his cows comfortable as the temperatures rise.

“You always have to keep looking at the weather forecast to just see what days we would need to place cows in certain paddocks.”

“It’s about looking at animals from the same perspective as ourselves and take into account how we feel in extreme heat, we stay hydrated, we use sun cream and likewise try get out of the real strong mid-day sun and get into a bit of shade, so we need to keep in mind that you need to do the same for the animals, it’s simple enough really.”