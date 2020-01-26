Teenager's killers missed blood stains in botched clean-up

The killers of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods laid new flooring and painted the blood-spattered walls of the house in which he was murdered.

The botched clean-up failed to conceal the blood shed by the 17-year-old who is believed to have had his throat cut before being dismembered over several hours in the council house in Drogheda.

Gardai believe that the killers went to inordinate but ultimately futile lengths to redecorate the property after murdering Keane, including acquiring chipboard flooring for the room where Keane is believed to have died.

Detectives have amassed copious forensic evidence from the scene largely based on luminol testing, a substance which glows when it interacts with blood and can detect even trace amounts at crime scenes.

