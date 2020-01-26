Teenager's killers missed blood stains in botched clean-up
The killers of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods laid new flooring and painted the blood-spattered walls of the house in which he was murdered.
The botched clean-up failed to conceal the blood shed by the 17-year-old who is believed to have had his throat cut before being dismembered over several hours in the council house in Drogheda.
Gardai believe that the killers went to inordinate but ultimately futile lengths to redecorate the property after murdering Keane, including acquiring chipboard flooring for the room where Keane is believed to have died.
Detectives have amassed copious forensic evidence from the scene largely based on luminol testing, a substance which glows when it interacts with blood and can detect even trace amounts at crime scenes.
Keane Mulready-Woods was targeted for murder in the escalating feud between the rival drugs gangs in Drogheda. He was the third victim of the feud.
Hours after the teenager was reported missing by his mother, his limbs were dumped in a housing estate in Coolock, north Dublin, and his head was found two days later in a burnt-out car in the north inner city. However, his torso remains missing.
The coroner for Louth has yet to release the boy's body to his family. Fr Phil Gaffney confirmed yesterday that two weeks since his murder, the family is unable to make arrangements for his funeral.
Gardai have identified several crime figures in connection with the murder.
Sunday Independent