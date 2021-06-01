Teenager ‘seen holding a knife’ on the night Cameron Blair was murdered, court hears 

A teenage accused was holding a knife during an argument outside a house party in Cork city where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered, a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

A girl who came out of the house and told the group of three boys who were gathered to leave was punched by one of the group, who then laughed, the jury also heard today.

Under cross-examination today Dave Sheehan, who described himself as one of Cameron's best friends, told the accused's defence barrister he had seen the knife "with my eyes", when it was suggested to him that he had "added on another layer" about the accused having a knife.

The jury has heard the events of the case related to "a tragic situation" where Cameron, a chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of technology (CIT), died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last year after being stabbed in the neck while attending a student party and another juvenile has already pleaded guilty to his murder.

Mr Sheehan (22) was giving evidence today in the Central Criminal Court trial of the teenager, who is charged with the production of a knife in connection with the murder of Cameron at a house on Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16, 2020.

The now 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a dispute in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another person.

Giving evidence today, Mr Sheehan told prosecuting counsel John Fitzgerald SC that Cameron was one of his childhood friends and they had known each other since they were both seven years of age.

He said their other friend was having a party at a house on Bandon Road in Cork on the evening of Thursday January 16 last year, which was during Freshers' Week.

They went to the party and at around 7.30pm, Mr Sheehan said there was a knock at the front door and himself and Cameron opened it.

"It was a drunk man in his 40s and he was trying to get into the house and we told him you can't come in.

"We closed the door and sat back down but there was knocking again five minutes later, it was the same man and he seemed to think he could come in. I think he thought someone he knew was in there or he was so drunk that he wanted to come in," he said.

Mr Sheehan said the drunk man managed to open the door "for the third or fourth time" without them answering it as it was a "little bit broken" and he was again told to leave. After another attempt to get into the premises, Mr Sheehan said an occupant of the house pushed the drunk man and gave him a bit of a slap in the face before he stumbled and fell on the ground.

The witness testified that three boys, who he had never met before, were standing on the footpath outside the house. "They were saying to us it was lousy what had happened to the man, they were telling us to cop on," he added.

Mr Sheehan said he and Cameron then picked up the man and began talking to the boys. "Cameron said they were sound and to let them come into the party," he said. He said the three boys were drinking vodka in the sitting room and talking to himself and Cameron. He described the atmosphere as "normal and calm" and said there was no tension at that stage. He agreed that he had taken a photo of the three boys at one point, which the jury were given copies of.

At around 8.15pm, Mr Sheehan said he went to the local shop to buy more cans with the boy, who has already pleaded guilty to murdering Cameron. "He asked me to buy them some drink and I said yes so then he walked with me to Centra," he explained. "I told him that he and his friends were going to have to leave as the people who owned the house had said that to me," he remarked.

When they arrived back at the house, Mr Sheehan said the atmosphere had changed and the three boys were trying to get back into the house and were arguing with his friends, who were standing in the doorway. "They were mostly asking to get back in and most of my friends were standing in the way so they couldn't get back in," he said.

Mr Sheehan tried to find out what the argument was about and the three boys were saying that they didn't have a problem with him or his friends and wanted to talk to "the Polish fella, who was trying to rip them off".

Mr Sheehan said the three boys were each holding a knife and standing on the edge of the footpath facing the front door.

Mr Fitzgerald asked Mr Sheehan if he saw the 16-year-old accused with a knife and he replied: "Yes, it was small, the blade was no more than four inches, it was a small knife." When asked how the accused was holding the knife, the witness said "down by his side in his left hand".

The witness said a girl then came out of the house and told the three boys to leave. "One of them punched her, I don't know who punched her," he said, adding that the three boys laughed at the time.

Mr Sheehan said he had not seen the boy, who has already pleaded guilty to his friend's murder, do anything to Cameron as he was staring at the girl who was punched. The witness said he had only seen two of the boys running away from the scene. He said that the 16-year-old accused boy was "staring in the doorway" and "looked shocked". "He stayed for a few seconds and then just ran in the same direction," he added.

Mr Sheehan said it was only when the three boys had gone that he saw his friend Cameron in the doorway of the house. "He was holding his neck, he had been stabbed. I went into the house and took my phone out and called 911," he said.

At the beginning of his cross-examination, defence counsel Timothy O'Leary SC told Mr Sheehan that his client was 14 years old when this event had happened and the witness said he was 21 at the time.

Asked how much alcohol he had drank on the day, Mr Sheehan said he had drank no more than seven cans. He explained that he was not "100pc sober" on the evening but would not have used the word "drunk" to describe his alcohol intake.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice David Keane and a jury of eight men and four women.