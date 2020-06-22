Teenager killed and six others hospitalised after road crash in Down

An 18-year-old man has died and six others have been injured following a two-car collision in Co Down.

The teenager who died had been a passenger in a Peugeot 207 which collided with a Volkswagen Polo on the Coily Hill Road in Killyleagh shortly after midnight.

Six other young people - four males and two females - were injured and taken to hospital.

Inspector Frances McCullough has issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the crash to contact officers by calling 101, quoting reference 12 22/06/20.

PA Media