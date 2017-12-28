Teenager in serious condition and three others arrested after vehicle speeds away from gardai and crashes into car on N7

Independent.ie

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital and three other teenagers have been arrested after a vehicle sped away from gardai and crashed into another car this afternoon on the N7.

