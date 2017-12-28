Teenager in serious condition and three others arrested after vehicle speeds away from gardai and crashes into car on N7
A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital and three other teenagers have been arrested after a vehicle sped away from gardai and crashed into another car this afternoon on the N7.
At approximately 3pm this afternoon gardai received a report of a burglary at a house in Athy.
The intruders were disturbed and fled the scene.
At approximately 3.45pm today, in a follow-up operation gardai from the anti-burglary unit intercepted a vehicle on the N7 Naas Road, heading towards the city centre.
As the officers went to inspect the vehicle, the driver drove away and hit another car at Johnstown Junction.
One occupant of the car, a man in his teens, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with injuries, where his condition is described as serious.
Three others, all male and believed to be in their teens, were subsequently arrested after searches near the site of the crash
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.
The incident caused heavy delays on the N7 city bound at Junction 8.
The road has since fully re-opened.
Gardai have referred the matter to GSOC for investigation.
Online Editors