A male teenager is in a critical condition after a serious assault at a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the assault in the early hours of this morning.

The teenager was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown by ambulance.

A garda spokesman said when contacted: “Gardaí in Clondalkin were alerted to a serious assault that occurred at a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in the early hours of Saturday morning 3rd September, 2022.

“One male teenager received a number of injuries and was removed from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown by ambulance. His condition is described as critical.”

Gardaí said anyone with information can contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.