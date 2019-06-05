A man in his late teens has been hospitalised following a stabbing in Galway city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Teenager hospitalised after he was stabbed in Galway's city centre

The incident happened at around 3.30am in the St Francis Street area not far from Eyre Square.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai confirmed the street had been closed for a time for a technical and forensic examination but has since reopened.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors