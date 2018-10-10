Teenager fearing deportation granted leave to stay in Ireland with his family

A family that feared deportation from Ireland has been granted permission to remain in Ireland following a social media appeal.

Classmates of Tullamore College student Nonso Moujeke set up an appeal to help Nonso and his family stay in Ireland, after a deportation order was issued last June.

The teenager moved to Ireland when he was two years old, alongside his mother and older brother Viktor, following the death of his father. The family have been living here for the past eleven years.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) of the Department of Justice and Equality has today confirmed that three members of a Tullamore based family have in recent days had their deportation orders revoked and they have been granted permission to remain in the State.

Local councillor Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy said she was "delighted" to hear the news as she had been working with the family since 2017.

"Today is a great day for Nonso Muojeke, his brother Viktor and his mother Chidiebere Muojeke and for the school community at Tullamore College," she said.

"I am delighted to secure confirmation from my colleague, the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, that Nonso and his family have been granted Leave to Remain.

"As the local Government Deputy, I have been working closely with the family and Nonso's teachers since the beginning of 2017 and the decision to grant the Muojekes’ Leave to Remain is very welcome indeed."

Ms Corcoran-Kennedy also praised the students and staff at Tullamore College for supporting Nonso and their "commitment shown to this case".

"The level of support that Nonso and his family received from Tullamore College and the wider Tullamore community is testament to the huge contribution that they have made to the town since they moved here over 10 years ago.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the Principal of Tullamore College, Edward McEvoy and his teaching colleagues for the dedication and commitment shown to this case.

"It is great that the Muojeke family can now move on with their lives which I very much hope will be fruitful and prosperous.”

The family's application for asylum was declined in 2009 after they left Nigeria, RTÉ News reports.

It is understood that the INIS came to the decision last week following a detailed re-consideration of the family’s immigration case in light of Court proceedings and the receipt of updated submissions from the family in September.

In July, a number of Nonso’s family and friends, classmates and local politicians gathered outside the Dáil to protest against the deportation orders.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan reassured protesters at the time that the Muojeke family were not at any immediate risk" of deportation.

“I want to state clearly that the Nonso Muojeke is not at any immediate risk of deportation. The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service has given that undertaking to the court,” he said.

Online Editors