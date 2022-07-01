Teenager dies two days after being hit by car in Celbridge, Co Kildare

The teen passed away in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown

A teenager has died after he was hit by a car in Celbridge, Co Kildare on Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian, who was in his teens, had been seriously injured in the incident at approximately 11.55am on the Aghards Road in Celbridge and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away.

Gardaí are now appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

And any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.