A TEENAGER has died following a collision between a motorcyclist and a car this evening.

Teenager dies following collision between motorbike and car in Dublin

The crash happened on Carnlough Road, at the junction with St. Finbars Road in Cabra, Dublin.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement this evening: "A male motorcyclist (late teens) was seriously injured when he collided with a motor car.

"He was removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he passed away a short time ago.

"The female driver (30s) of the car was removed to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage prior to the collision to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

