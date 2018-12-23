A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Newcastle, Co Down, on Friday night.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Two men sustained wounds during the incident on the Bryansford Road at around midnight.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested and questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Press Association