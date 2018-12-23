News Irish News

Sunday 23 December 2018

Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

An investigation has been launched

Cate McCurry

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Newcastle, Co Down, on Friday night.

Two men sustained wounds during the incident on the Bryansford Road at around midnight.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested and questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Press Association

