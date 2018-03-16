Teenager (19) killed in early morning crash
A teenager died in a road accident in the early hours of this morning.
The single vehicle collision happened at around 2.20am on the Williamstown to Castlerea road in Galway.
The male driver (19) was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Galway.
The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions remain in place.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses in particular for anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 1.45am and 2.10am to contact them at Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors