Teenager (19) 'in critical condition' following fall at Spanish resort

A Co Limerick teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after a fall in the Spanish holiday resort of Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, in the early hours of this morning.

The teenager has been named locally as 19-year-old Jack Walsh, from Askeaton in Limerick.

It is understood that he was only in the resort a few hours when the incident occurred. He had travelled to Mallorca yesterday to meet with friends.

It's understood a number of the teenager's family have travelled to Spain today following the incident. Local police are investigating the incident.

Askeaton Fianna Fáil Councillor, Kevin Sheahan, who is a family friend of the young man, said the town was reeling at the news. “The thoughts of the entire community are with the family and we hope and pray that he will make a full recovery,” he added.

Francis Sheehan – PRO of Askeaton Association Football Club – also extended his good wishes to Jack and his family. "During this most difficult period all of our thoughts and prayers are with Jack, his parents Tony and Sandra, his sisters Tara and Orla and his extended family."



A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade can confirm that consular assistance is being provided for a case in Spain."

