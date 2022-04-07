Teenage pedestrian seriously injured in road crash in Co Waterford

A teenager has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Waterford on Thursday afternoon.

The female pedestrian, aged in her early teens, was taken to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The collision occurred on the R671 at Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, at approximately 4.30pm and involved a van and a pedestrian. The driver of the van was unharmed.

The road will remain closed overnight. A forensic collision examination is due to take place tomorrow morning. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm and who has camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.