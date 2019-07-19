Teenage motorcyclist killed after collision with car

A TEENAGE motorcylist has died after a collision in Cork.

The accident happened at Knockane, Ballyclough, Mallow, Co Cork shortly after 7.30pm last night.

A motorcycle being ridden by the 19 year old was in collision with a car driven by a man in his early 70s.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the condition of the biker, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured but was treated for shock at the scene.

The body of the motorcyclist was later taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí notified the Office of the State Pathologist.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is now scheduled to conduct a post mortem examination later today.

The road was closed to allow for an examination of the scene by forensic collision experts.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible or to follow Garda road diversions.

Mallow Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.

Online Editors