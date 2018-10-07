A TEENAGE girl suffered serious hand and facial injuries after an apparent firework incident in Cork.

Teenage girl undergoes emergency surgery after being seriously injured in 'firework explosion'

The 14-year-old girl suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when she was in contact with a firework in the Barrack Street area at around 2pm today.

Initial reports are that the firework exploded while the teen was in close proximity.

Locals raised the alarm when the distraught teen was discovered injured.

She was immediately rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood the teen will have to undergo emergency surgery.

The damage to her hand and fingers is described as quite significant.

Bridewell Gardai in Cork are investigating the circumstances in which the girl was injured.

The incident came as Gardai prepared to unveil their firework awareness campaign in the run up to Halloween.

The campaign aims to underline the dangers of using fireworks, many of which are sourced overseas and have dangerous fuses and firing systems.

