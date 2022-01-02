Teenage girl suffers serious facial injuries in brutal attack

Gardaí are investigating a brutal attack in west Dublin that has left a teenage girl with serious facial injuries.

Gardaí this evening issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to the assault on the teenager on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10, at approximately 9.30pm, on December 30.

"A female juvenile in her late teens was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for her injuries,” gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí said they have not made any arrests in connection with the case.

They appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them and to contact Ballyfermot garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.